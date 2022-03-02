C’River PDP rejects results of Ogoja/ Yala election

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s Ogoja/Yala byelection, claiming that it was rigged. The state Chairman of PDP, Venatius Ikem yesterday rejected the results during a press briefing, which took place at the Earnest Etim Bassey Press Centre. Ikem accused some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some security officers of aidin and abetting thuggery during the election. He said: “The antics of the other party, which is celebrating a pyrrhic victory, became clear by mid-afternoon, when voting had stopped and the sorting and collation of results had begun. “The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in his Black Toyota 4Runner SUV, accompanied by security details and the Sting Unit of Operation Akpakwu which operates at the whims and caprices of the Governor, alongside thugs and appointees of government, unleashed unprecedented mayhem on the good people of the federal constituency while engaging in deliberate acts of misinformation and disinformation on social media.”

