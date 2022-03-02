C’River PDP rejects results of Ogoja/ Yala election

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s Ogoja/Yala byelection, claiming that it was rigged. The state Chairman of PDP, Venatius Ikem yesterday rejected the results during a press briefing, which took place at the Earnest Etim Bassey Press Centre. Ikem accused some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some security officers of aidin and abetting thuggery during the election. He said: “The antics of the other party, which is celebrating a pyrrhic victory, became clear by mid-afternoon, when voting had stopped and the sorting and collation of results had begun. “The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in his Black Toyota 4Runner SUV, accompanied by security details and the Sting Unit of Operation Akpakwu which operates at the whims and caprices of the Governor, alongside thugs and appointees of government, unleashed unprecedented mayhem on the good people of the federal constituency while engaging in deliberate acts of misinformation and disinformation on social media.”
Related Articles
Obiano seeks FG’s assistance over 5,000 displaced flood victims
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has sought the Federal Government’s intervention on alleviating the suffering of over 5,000 people displaced by flood in four local government areas of the state. Obiano told State House Correspondents after the meeting that he was in the presidential villa to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on their predicament and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How Senators voted
…how senators voted Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South – YES Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North- NO Bassey Albert Akpan, PDP, A’Ibom North East -YES Barkiya Abdullahi, APC Katsina Central -NO Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi South – NO Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC, Kebbi Central – NO Christopher Ekpenyong, PDP, A’Ibom North West – YES Akon […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti APC Congress: SWAGA heads to court, flay Buni, others
A Pro-Tinubu group, under the auspicesof Southwest Agenda for 2023 Presidency (SWAGA), has headedtocourt basedonitsdiscontentmenttowards the conduct of the All Progressives Congress APC July31WardCongressheldin Ekiti State, calling for outright annulment of the election. SWAGA, which alleged that the APC National Chairman Caretaker Committee/ Governor of Yobe state, Governor Mai Mala Buni and other […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)