C’River: PDP youths at war over senatorial primary election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths in Cross River State are at loggerheads over the primary election into the Northern Senatorial District of the state, which was conducted on September 5.

The election is to replace the late Senator Rose Oko in the National Assembly, which was held at the Ogoja Local Government Council allegedly produced two candidates, Stephen Odey and Jarigbe Agom. However, the election has since been contested by the two candidates claiming victory, while Jarigbe had already gone to court to stop the national leadership of the party from accepting Odey as candidate of the party.

This was as a group of youths the area on Wednesday, September 23 sued for peace, advising Jarigbe to be contented as a member of the House of Representatives, while he should allow Odey to replace Rose Oko. Also, another group of youths from the area on Tuesday, September 29, was said to have stormed the Earnest Etim Bassey Press Centre to complain that the issues raised during the primary election were yet to be resolved and that there was no reason for those who supported Odey to call for a truce.

