C’River rescues mentally challenged mother, baby

Clement James, Calabar

 

The Cross River State government has rescued a mentally challenged woman and her baby on the street of Calabar with provision of medical, material and psychologically assistance for the upkeep of both of them.
The victim, a middle aged woman who gave her name as “Pretty ” and a native of Benue State, was said to have helped herself through pains in the delivery of the baby before the arrival of some good Samaritans who assisted her.
The rescue operation, which was a joint effort comprising staff of  the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the Calabar Urban Development Agency (CUDA), evacuated the baby and her mother to the closest Primary Healthcare Centre within the area.
On her arrival at the spot of the delivery at about 5:20 pm Friday, the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong was moved to tears on citing the condition at which the mother was as she requested for immediate medical response from her team to stabilize the woman’s condition before she was taken to a health facility.
Afterwards, Dr Ekpenyong called for more awareness  to be created as regards mental health as well as for people to regularly check for other underlying health conditions especially those who have been exposed to hard  drugs.
“For the mother, we have tried to stabilize her.  We have cleaned her up with a warm bath, because we know of some challenges and complications that may come with child birth.  We will monitor her as long as possible to see that she’s stable.  We have also given her food at least to boost her energy level and she’s already in a cheerful mood.
“I also want to salute the effort of our sister agency, CUDA for reaching out to us.  It shows that they have trust in us and the capacity to offer uncompromising services to our people, We encourage other Cross Riverians to learn from that,” Ekpenyong said.
On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Calabar Urban Development Agency (CUDA), Mr Emmanuel thanked the DG and her team  for acting promptly to the call which he said is a testament to the harmonious working relationship between all agencies of government in the state.
The baby, which was later christened “Baby Linda Greatness” after the state’s First Lady, was handed cash and material gifts including beverages and sanitary materials amongst others.

