C’River: Residents block PHEDC office, protest power blackout

Residents of Akpabuyo Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River State yesterday staged a peaceful protest to the office of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) in Calabar, the state capital, over nonsupply of electricity for over a year.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, such as “We are tired of blackout caused by Maurice Ibok;” and “N857 million electricity consumer debts is a lie,” among others, barricaded the main entrance of the state PHEDC headquarters, obstructing business activities within the premises. Spokesman for Akpabuyo residents, Mr. Jonathan Osang, on behalf of the protesters, however, said that there had not been electricity supply to the area for over a year, adding that in spite of the non-supply of power, the people were still being served with high estimated electricity bills monthly.

Osang, who led residents in the protest, accused the Business Manager of PHEDC in Calabar, Mr. Maurice Ibok of compromise and incompetence in handling the affairs of the company, saying: “We are here to protest the non-supply of power to Akpabuyo for over a year now. Akpabuyo Local Government Area that is known as a city of light is now a city of total darkness. “We have to register our complaint and to call on the attention of the management of PHEDC to, as a matter of urgency, look into our matter and restore power supply.

The current Manager in Calabar, Mr. Maurice Ibok is complicating our case because he has shown that he is incompetent in handling our electricity issue.” On his part, another resident, Mr. Prince Okon, who spoke on the issue, noted that all efforts to engage the management of PHEDC with a view to resolving the issues proved abortive.

