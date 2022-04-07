C’River seeks partnership with new Hausa leader

The Cross River State government has called on the newly installed Seriki Hausa, Alhaji Garba Lawan to emulate his predecessor, late Alhaji Salisu Abba Lawan by partnering the state government in the area of health care. Director-General of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHDA), Dr. Janet Ekpenyong made the call yesterday when she paid a visit to the newly installed Seriki, Alhaji Garba Lawan. Ekpenyong, who condoled with the new Hausa-Fulani leader, said the government has expanded its intervention to all communities in the state through the building, rehabilitation of existing structures, provision of manpower and the stocking of health facilities across the state, including settlements of Hausa- Fulani communities.
