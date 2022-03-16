C’River Speaker swears in PDP member

The winner of the recently-held byeelection in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, Dr. Ekeng Effiom Edet, has formally taken his seat in the state House of Assembly. Ekeng, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the February 26, 2022 byeelection by defeating Bassey Ekpo Effiom of the APC. Ekeng scored 5,866 votes to Effiom’s 5363 votes. The new PDP House member is replacing late Hon. Elizabeth Ironbar, who passed away late last year after a protracted illness. The Speaker of the House while swearing in Edet on Tuesday, urged him to continue from where the late Ironbar stopped. He prayed God to give him what would be required to meet the expectations of both his constituents and the people of Cross River.
Related Articles
El-Rufai: Taxation’ll bail Nigeria out of dwindling economy
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufa’i, yesterday said the reality facing the country at the moment has clearly shown that the only way to finance the running of government and provide social services is through taxation. The governor who made this known at the Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation on Wednesday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023 and the GYB’s tidal wave
In recent times, Kogi, the Confluence so, has been on the front burner for two obvious reasons – the outright rejection of the Covid-19 conspiracy plus the politics of Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) and his latest statement on the prevailing security challenges bedeviling the nation. He advised that governors should not run to Abuja for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari, Gowon, Lalong pay tributes to Gen. Dogonyaro
President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, and Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, were among mourners that paid glowing tribute to former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, describing him as a patriotic, brave and disciplined officer, who gave his all to serve Nigeria. President Buhari, who was represented by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)