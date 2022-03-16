C’River Speaker swears in PDP member

The winner of the recently-held byeelection in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, Dr. Ekeng Effiom Edet, has formally taken his seat in the state House of Assembly. Ekeng, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the February 26, 2022 byeelection by defeating Bassey Ekpo Effiom of the APC. Ekeng scored 5,866 votes to Effiom’s 5363 votes. The new PDP House member is replacing late Hon. Elizabeth Ironbar, who passed away late last year after a protracted illness. The Speaker of the House while swearing in Edet on Tuesday, urged him to continue from where the late Ironbar stopped. He prayed God to give him what would be required to meet the expectations of both his constituents and the people of Cross River.

