C’River: Stakeholders insist on zoning to avoid protest votes

Key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State have advised the leadership of the party to avoid protest votes in the 2023 election in the state by zoning the governorship tickets to a southern candidate. The members who spoke to New Telegraph after a stakeholders’ meeting in Calabar recalled that it was protest votes that denied the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) governorship victory in 1999. Speaking on the issue, a former member representing Abi\Yakurr Constituency at the House of Representative, Mr. Bassey Ewa, said: “in 1999, after Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke, after Liyel Imoke, Ben Ayade.

As a party, it is agreed it should go back to the South. Courtesy demands that we go back to the South and start from where we started the first time. You use the importance of the past to understand the presence and then, predict the future. “You and I were here in Cross River State in 1999; Donald Duke was an unpopular candidate. The people of Southern Senatorial District had in mind then Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong. He was a household name. Even in PDP we were afraid of him because he is a name that is already a household name. Donald just came. Nobody knew him. But it took just one mistake and what was that? They took away the ticket of APP from Eyo Etim Nyong and gave it to somebody who was not from the South.

 

