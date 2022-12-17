C’River: Stakeholders lament dwindling fortune of tourism, set transformation agenda for 2023

By Clement James Calabar When in 2004, Mr. Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River State, introduced the one-month long Calabar Festival, with Carnival Calabar as the apogee of the festive period in the state, not many people thought the carnival project would turn out to become the flagship of the state’ tourism economy. Despite all odds, including not having sponsors at the initial stage, Duke weathered through with his vision and eventually landed on a very high note, creating a yearly event that got the state into the world tourism map. For him, as it turned out, the state economy needed diversification and the best way to go about it was to develop the carnival content and bring it to international standard. This transcended his tenure to that of his predecessor, Senator Liyel Imoke’s tenure, as carnival in the state was seen as the new economy, a money spinning event which not only attracted tourists but also generated interest in sponsors. During this period, hotels were booked months ahead of the carnival and any late arrival would definitely see the visitor having to stay miles away from Calabar, the state capital. Musical artistes of all hues, both international and local, provided all round entertainment, enlivening the festive period. It was a period the hospitality business flourished and hotel owners smiled to the banks at the end of every December. Duke did not stop at developing the carnival and making it a brand, he equally developed Tinapa and Obudu Mountain Resort among others, to complement the carnival and other tourism offerings. However, fast track to all over seven years when the present governor, Professor Ben Ayade, came into the scene, your discovery is that all these innovations have been tainted and the gains that were made reversed in a manner that has made residents and visitors alike, to wander if the state was ever on the tourism map. With the eclipse of tourism in the state, the hospitality sector began to suffer. Today, hotels run generators even with two guests. Visitors to the state are now fewer while the magical December holiday season has since ended. Perhaps, the most pathetic aspect of this sad tale is the fact that Obudu Mountain Resort, which is located in governor’s Ayade Senatorial district, and which once provided economic lifeline for the local people, has been abandoned to its fate. It was for this reasons that the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) Cross River State chapter, in a bid to salvage the situation and return tourism to the state, gathered for three days at the Dome, Calabar Municipality, to brainstorm on the way forward. The event was powered by a number of tourism associations and stakeholders across the state, which include: Hoteliers Associations Cross River State (HACR), ITPN Cross River State chapter, Peter Jenkins of PANDRILOS, Professor Dimitrus Okim, Head of Department, Tourism Studies, Cross State University, Calabar, and the General Manager of Transcorp, Calabar. The tone for the discussions was set by the state Coordinator of FTAN, Mr. Charles Ogar, who lamented the state of affairs with regard to tourism. Ogar, who also doubles as the Chairman of HACR, urged the stakeholders to formulate a template that would see to the revitalisation of tourism in the state, noting that a sector that once brought wealth to the state has gone comatose over the years. His words: “Tourism was established by God. Man only tried to develop it. I have been around the tourism sector since 2004 and it is a sector I am very passionate about. We are holding this town hall meeting to set a template for the incoming administration. Let us not forget that tourism is the biggest employer of labour after the federal government.” Notable names that led the roundtable talks include Professor Bassey Esu, who represented Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, National President of the Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN); and Roy Ndoma-Egba, a former Special Adviser to

Senator Liyel Imoke on International Donor Agencies. Esu said to get the template right, there was the need for a methodology that will ensure knowledge building. According to him, the state was a market leader in tourism, but regretted that the glory days have since ebbed. The same sentiment was echoed by former Military Administrator of Kwara State, Col. Pam Ogar (rtd), who recalled that the state was once a bride in the sector but wandered where the state missed its leadership in the industry. For the state Commissioner of Police, who was represented by CSP Cajethan Onwusor, hotel owners should always take the security of their guests as paramount, while at the same time ensure that guests are made to give their real identities as they check in. The town hall meeting was, however, given a political coloration when two Governorship Candidates, Senator Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Effiong Efa Nyong of African Democratic Party (ADP), were offered the opportunity to unfold their agenda for the tourism sector if any of them become the next governor of the state. The two promised to work with the industry players to bring back the glory days of tourism and use the sector to generate internal revenue. As would be expected, the two Governorship Candidates used the platform to chide Ayade for not taking advantage of tourism projects that were handed over to him to develop the state. Speaker after Speaker took turns to bemoan the sad story of tourism in Cross River, but gave assurance that the situation was not completely helpless, this as they canvassed the need to push for its revival when the next government settles down. The second day was City Walk, which was to create public awareness of the hospitality sector. Stakeholders in the industry gathered at the Okoi Arikpo House, along Murtala Mohammed Highway. It was a colourful and entertaining walk, with music and dance as well as carnival revelers who put on magical displays that were once the signature of the Carnival Calabar, rekindling hope and excitement as to what to expect in few days time as the carnival makes a return this December after a two- year break. On the third day which was a gala night, it was time-out for the people as they wine and dined, spiced with colourful entertainment and performances by various artistes. Over 18 persons, including tourism operators and stakeholders, were honoured with the Icon awards by the state chapter of FTAN in appreciation of their various contributions to the sector.

