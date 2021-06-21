Metro & Crime

C’River sues retired AIG, Mbu, for alleged murder

Cross River State government has taken an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Joseph Mbu (rtd), to court for allegedly killing one Ayuk Etta Ngon from Etung Local Government Area.

 

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the office of the Attorney-General, Mr. F. I. Ititim, said this followed a petition to the Attorney General where Mbu was fingered in 2018 murder of Ngon.

 

The charge sheet, HC/40C/2021, dated June 16, said “Mbu will give an answer to what happened on December 24, 2018 on Ndung Stream Road, Bendegbe Ekiem where Ngon was murdered”.

 

The DPP said Mbu, who was a Commissioner of Police in River State, was charged with murder “contrary to Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Vol. 3, Laws of Cross River State of Nigeria 2004”.

 

Before the current travail of the retired AIG, who has been accused of several infractions since retiring to his country home in Etung, a petition had been written to the current Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution investigating police brutality in the state.

 

Although the panel had asked Mbu to release the remains of Ngon for proper burial, that was yet to be done when the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Tanko Ashang, signed the charge sheet to commence his prosecution.

