Health

C’River to manufacture drones for medical services

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

Barring any last minute change of mind, the Cross River State government may soon produce drones to enhance the distribution of medical products like vaccines, blood related products as well as other drugs to hard to reach communities in the state.

The state has over 438 hard to reach communities across the 18 local government areas, with some mountainous, riverine as well as creeks.

 

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu made the disclosure on Monday in Calabar, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Zipline International Company to provide drone services for the delivery of  medical supplies to such areas of the state.

 

Edu said although the state was partnering with the drone manufacturing company for the moment, the ultimate aim is to produce drones which, she said, will generate employment and help improve the health of those who live in local areas.

