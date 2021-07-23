C’River to vaccinate 900,000 children against polio

Cross River State said it has put modalities in place to vaccinate about 900,000 children against polio, adding that the government will continue to make the state polio-free. Director-General of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA), Dr. Janet Ekpenyong disclosed this while addressing journalists during the take-off of the campaign for maternal and child health week in Calabar, the state capital. Ekpenyong also disclosed that no fewer than 3,000 pregnant women would benefit from the Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) phase two vaccination exercise, stressing further that the state government embarked on the campaign to Bogobiri, where Muslim population is high in order to sensitise the women and to prevent the state from experience any case of polio. The Director-General said: “We are here at Bogobiri to celebrate with our Moslem brothers and sisters and to launch the second phase of IPV which is meant to eliminate any form of polio in the state. So far, we know that the country has been declared polio-free and Cross River State contributed to making that history. “

