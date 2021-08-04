News

C’River: Town Planning Institute to promote housing development

The Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITTP) has promised that it will do everything to promote housing development in the state, as well as ensure an orderly and sustainable housing programme. The newly elected Chairman of the institute, Edim Abobana Edim disclosed this in Calabar after he was sworn in to pilot the affairs of the institute for the next two years. According to him, the institute under his care would develop a sustainable housing programme that will assist the government in effectively planning for the housing needs of the people. “We will provide accountable and transparent leadership as well as promote orderly and sustainable housing development in Cross River State. We will provide a blueprint for the housing programme that will assist the government in effectively planning for the housing needs of the people,” he said.

