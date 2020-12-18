News

C’River: We’ll fight infant mortality to a standstill – Dep Gov

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Cross River State Government has pledged its commitment to fight childhood diseases to ensure that the children mortality rate is brought to a manageable level. Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu made the promise yesterday while flagging-off a campaign on Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week in Calabar (MNCH).

Esu, who noted that every child would be guaranteed the right to live, stressed that the government was concerned by the high mortality rate among children and would intervene with all resources at its disposal to reduce its occurrence.

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, maintained that the campaign was necessary to enlighten the public on the determination of the present ad ministration to reduce, if not exterminate, childhood diseases in the state.

He said: “We cannot allow our children to continue to die of preventable diseases and we are determined to fight such diseases and save our children from the frequent mortality rate. We are flagging off this campaign to show the determination of the present administration to drastically reduce, if not exterminate, killer diseases among children.

“Today, we are flaggingoff a campaign to save no less than 361,127 children and reduce the mortality rate of our children by 50 per cent, while 900,000 women of productive age will also benefit from the campaign.” Esu, however, advised mothers not to patronise traditional birth attendants because, according to him, “that will mean risking the life of their children and lives since during prenatal visits, the health workers who attend to them will know how to manage them during delivery.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Popular Disc Jockey, DJ Neptune, unveils R’n’B talent, Runda

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Releasesz, collaboration song, ‘Bembe’ Patrick Imohiosen, popularly known as DJ Neptune, a leading brand in the turntable business in Africa, has just discovered a hugely talented R’n’B singer known as Runda. Runda, who real name is real name is Oluwapelumi Olorunda, began recording music at the age of 15. His first single, ‘Five Can’t […]
News

US election: Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations

Posted on Author Reporter

  A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks before November’s election, authorizing only one for every county no matter the size. Abbott’s order dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting and […]
News

Daily Trust invites nominations for African of the Year 2020 Award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading independent newspaper in Nigeria, DAILY TRUST, has called for nominations of exemplary personalities for the coveted African of the Year 2020. Nominations are open from August 24, 2020 to midnight of October 24, 2020.   In a statement issued at the weekend, Ag. CEO of Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: