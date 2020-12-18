C’River: We’ll fight infant mortality to a standstill – Dep Gov

The Cross River State Government has pledged its commitment to fight childhood diseases to ensure that the children mortality rate is brought to a manageable level. Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu made the promise yesterday while flagging-off a campaign on Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week in Calabar (MNCH).

Esu, who noted that every child would be guaranteed the right to live, stressed that the government was concerned by the high mortality rate among children and would intervene with all resources at its disposal to reduce its occurrence.

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, maintained that the campaign was necessary to enlighten the public on the determination of the present ad ministration to reduce, if not exterminate, childhood diseases in the state.

He said: “We cannot allow our children to continue to die of preventable diseases and we are determined to fight such diseases and save our children from the frequent mortality rate. We are flagging off this campaign to show the determination of the present administration to drastically reduce, if not exterminate, killer diseases among children.

“Today, we are flaggingoff a campaign to save no less than 361,127 children and reduce the mortality rate of our children by 50 per cent, while 900,000 women of productive age will also benefit from the campaign.” Esu, however, advised mothers not to patronise traditional birth attendants because, according to him, “that will mean risking the life of their children and lives since during prenatal visits, the health workers who attend to them will know how to manage them during delivery.”

