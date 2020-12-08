News

C’River: We’ll not allow meningitis –Deputy Governor

CrossRiver StateDeputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, has promised that thestategovernmentwillnot tolerate a situation where parents refuse to take their children to Primary Health Centers(PHC) forimmunisation or vaccination against meningitis.

 

According to him, the state government had so far received over 850,000 doses of vaccines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to immunise no fewer than 693,000 children across the state. Esu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, urged parents to take advantage of the availability of the vaccines for immunisation of their children.

 

The Deputy Governor disclosed this yesterday while flagging-off the campaign against meningitis in the state at the Primary Health Centre, Ediba in Calabar Municipality, saying: “We have put everything in place to make sure that meningitis does not have any place to hide in Cross River State and we will not tolerate a situation where parents will go against government’s commitment by refusing to take their children for immunisation.

 

“We have received about 850,000 doses of vaccines and this will be enough to go round the estimated 693,000 or even more children we intend to vaccinate to be able to kick meningitis out of the state. We are lucky that in the last five years, we have not recorded any case of meningitis in the state, but we must ensure that we sustain this.

 

So, parents must ensure that any child between one and five years must be vaccinated.”

