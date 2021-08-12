News

C’River: We’ve laid solid foundation for longterm security – Police

Posted on Author Clement James

The42ndPoliceCommissioner to be deployed to Cross River State yesterday assumed office at the State Police Command Headquarters in Calabar, the state capital. He is CP Aminu Alhassan, who took over from Sikiru Akande, who was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja. Meanwhile, CP Akande, during the handing over to the new Police Commissioner, thanked the people of the state for their cooperation and support for the Command and his tenure.He said that the plan of the President Muhammadu Buhari for community policing was largely implemented during his tenure which, accordingtohim, guaranteedthe security of lives and property of the people in the state.

Our Reporters

