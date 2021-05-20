News

C’River: We’ve no resources to handle flood, SEMA cries out

The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has complained that it lacked office or resources to handle any major flooding case in the state.

Asource, whopreferredanonymity, told New Telegraph that since hoodlums during the ENDSARS protesters burnt down its office located inside the Nigerian Chronicle Office, the workers have not settled down but are hanging around without an office. “Wake us up any time, we are ready to do our work in the event that there is flood in the state, but we lack both office accommodation and resources,” the source said, adding that the agency had submitted its annual budget to the government, but has not been given any resources to handle any emergency.

“We have not been motivated to do our work and we cannot do anything except the government addressed our plight. We have done everything to attract donors, but we have been unable to attract anything and the government is not forthcoming with resources.” When contacted, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr. Christian Ita, directed Our Correspondent to the state Commissioner of Environment, Mr. Mfon Bassey, who did not also pick his calls and did not reply to messages sent to his cell phone.

