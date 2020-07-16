News

C’Rivers North: Why we endorsed Ayade – Group

A group, Cross River Professionals, has endrsed Govermor Ben Ayade’s brother, FrankAyade, to fill the void left by late Senator Rose Oko in the  Senate, adding that the Cross River North seat needs to be occupied by experienced politcian.
The group’s pesident, Solomon Okem, made the statement in defense of  Frank Ayade, following criticisms that trailed his senatorial ambition.
In defense of Ayade, Okem described those against Ayade’s senatorial ambition as ignorant, saying they know little or nothing about the candidate and the quality he would bring to bear if selected to represent the zone.
He maintained that the issue of lost oil wells can be resurrected by Ayade because of his fighting spirit and wealth of experience as the engine room of Gov. Ayade’s government.
“We, the members of Cross River Professionals, have unanimously endorsed our Governor’s younger brother, Chief Frank Ayade, to represent Cross River North at the Senate.
“The call on him to join the race to replace our late sister, Senator Rose Oko, following her unfortunate death is a step in the right direction.
“Frank, we know, is a fighter and has never retreated in the face of battle. It is only somebody like him that has the capacity to resurrect the issue of lost oil wells. We must also respect the Ayade family. It is a family blessed with leadership excellence and delivered to Cross Rivers.
“Though the seat would have been deservedly left for Governor Ayade in appreciation of his great works but for the timing. We know he cannot hold the office of the governor and also be in the senate concurrently.”
Meanwhile, the group has insisted that though the by-election is for Cross River North, it is for the interest of the state, the geo-political zone and Nigeria at large.
 “It is not just about Cross Rivers North but the entire interests of the State and entire South- South,” he stated

