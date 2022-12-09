Croatia, Brazil others clash on DStv, GOtv

All is now set for the quarterfinal matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the first quarter-final match today between 2018 runner-up Croatia and five-time champions, Brazil, live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 4 pm. Brazil qualified for the quarterfinals after a resounding 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of sixteen. Brazil has faced Croatia twice in previous World Cup tourneys and have won on both occasions. Their last meeting was in the 2014 opening match which Brazil won 3-1 at the Maracanã Stadium.

Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties in the round of sixteen to book their quarterfinal slot. The Croats are not new to extratime play in the World Cup, as all their knockout stage matches at the 2018 edition went into extra time enroute the finals. Also on Friday, the Oranje Boys of Netherlands will face Messi’s Argentina in the second quarterfinal match at the Lusail Stadium.

Both nations have produced some World Cup classics, with the last being the penalty shootout in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup which ended in favour of the Argentines. In 1998, their quarterfinal clash was determined by a beautiful Dennis Bergkamp goal in the 90th minute after both teams were reduced to ten men. The match will be live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 8pm.

