Croatia earthquake: Seven dead as rescuers search rubble for survivors

At least seven people are known to have died in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck central Croatia on Tuesday.

Rescue teams spent the night scouring the rubble of damaged buildings in the search for survivors, reports the BBC.

A 12-year-old girl was killed in Petrinja, the prime minister said as he visited the town.

Five people died in the nearby town of Glina, his deputy said. A seventh victim was found in the rubble of a church in Zazina, state media reports.

Petrinja’s mayor said that about half the town had been destroyed and people had been pulled from the rubble.

Many were too afraid to return to their homes overnight in case aftershocks caused more damage, officials said. Some people slept in their cars or stayed with relatives in other areas. About 200 people sheltered in a military barracks.

EU crisis management chief Janez Lenarcic is due to visit Petrinja on Wednesday.

The earthquake was felt in the Croatian capital Zagreb, in neighbouring Bosnia and Serbia, and as far away as Italy.

One woman was pulled alive from the rubble of the town hall in Petrinja on Tuesday, Croatian media reported.

“We are pulling people from the cars, we don’t know if we have dead or injured,” Darinko Dumbovic, the mayor of Petrinja, told regional broadcaster N1 on Tuesday. “There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones.”

The mayor was speaking to reporters when Petrinja, home to 20,000 people, was hit by another, weaker, tremor.

“All the tiles in the bathroom are broken, all the dishes fell out,” one resident, 72-year-old Marica Pavlovic, told AFP news agency. “Even if we wanted to, we can’t go back in, there is no electricity.”

People were also injured in the nearby town of Sisak. National broadcaster HRT said the local hospital there was struggling to cope with the number of casualties arriving for treatment.

