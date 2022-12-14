Sports

Croatia’s Dalic rues Argentina penalty after World Cup exit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said the disputed decision to award Argentina a penalty changed the complexion of Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal after his side lost 3-0.

Lionel Messi blasted home the opening goal from the spot after Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic collided with Julian Alvarez, who also struck twice for Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

“Everything was in our hands. We played well for half an hour and had possession. We were not a threat but did have control,” said Dalic, who claimed his side should have been awarded a corner just before the penalty.

“We conceded a goal, which was very suspicious. The situation leading to the penalty… it was a little too cheap, a bit too easy to be honest.”

“Our goalkeeper did what he did and these are the new rules,” he added. “This goal took the match in a different direction.”

Dalic also bemoaned his team’s lack of a genuine goalscorer.

Croatia created few openings of note and had only two attempts on target in the entire game.

“I congratulate Argentina on the victory,” said Dalic. “We have to pull ourselves together, raise our heads. I can’t blame the boys for anything – we are going into the fight for third place.

“We don’t have much to complain about.”

Dalic said his team created “good situations” but failed to produce clear-cut chances.

“We have prepared everything but we missed a real, genuine attacker,” he said.

“We lost the match. I have nothing to complain about regarding the boys. They gave their best during this whole tournament… It is a deserved defeat.”

A number of Croatia players have likely played their final World Cup matches including 37-year-old Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Lovren – all of whom started the 2018 final against France, which they lost 4-2.

“Perhaps this is the end of the World Cup generation for a couple of them who have reached a certain age. We’ll have to see for the 2026 World Cup,” said Dalic.

“I believe this generation will slowly finish off their career at Euro 2024.

“It’s an excellent generation who two times in a row reached the semifinals. It would have been excellent if they’d won the trophy as a crowning moment.”

Dalic, 56, said he would remain in charge until the next European Championship in Germany.

“I will continue. My contract is until 2024 and in six months we have the Nations League (finals)…. My plan and objective is to take Croatia to Euro 2024.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Newly promoted La Liga side, Huesca, want Omeruo

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo may not go down to the Segunda division with his Spanish side Leganes as lower league winners SD Huesca plan to capture the centre back as they campaign in the La Liga next term. Leganes got relegated from LA Liga last term but Omeruo proved his worth to attract interest […]
Sports

National Principals Cup Opener: Igbobi College tackles Government College Kaduna in Agege

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is set for the ceremonial kick off of the National Principal’s Cup on Friday with the match between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna at the Agege Stadium, Lagos. The Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare is expected to take the ceremonial kick off, even as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide […]
Sports

Morocco 2022: Super Falcons spank Lady Elephants, off to Abidjan Sunday

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nine-time champions Nigeria put one leg into the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals when beating their Ivorian counterparts 2-0 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday. A brace by US-based forward Ifeoma Onumonu took the Falcons above the visitors in the two-match fixture, the winner of which will proceed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica