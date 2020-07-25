News

Crocodile Exercises checked activities of miscreants in Lagos, Ogun – Army Commander

Flora Onwudiwe

The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81  Division, Nigerian Army (NA) Maj.Gen.Johnson Olubunmi Irefin has said that the Crocodile Exercise (IV), initiated by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen.Tukur Buratai was a huge success, during his one-year tour of duty.
Irefin made the statement, during the handing/taking over ceremony of the new Commanding Officer, which held Wednesday at the Conference Room 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lagos.
He said: “We had all the resources, we needed to train and carry out Crocodile Exercises (IV) during my one-year tour of duty, which combines all security agencies and services, within Lagos and Ogun states areas.
“It was a huge success, it went a long way in helping curb the activities of miscreants in various forms within our Area of Responsibility (AOR).”
Gen.Irefin, who was affected, during the recent major shake up in the Nigerian Army and redeployed to 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as GOC, appealed to senior officers and others to extend the same cooperation he received to the incoming GOC, Maj.Gen.Godwin Umelo.
He also added that: “It’s on record, we had the highest number of promotions, starting from the ranks of Major Generals, officers and 54 warrant officers were all promoted in the division.”
On his part, the new GOC, Gen. Umelo said: “I urge you all too, to accord the same cooperation that you have accorded him, that has led to his successive, that he has achieved so far.”
Gen. Umelo, who was redeployed from the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Operations, Abuja, said: “On my own part as the GOC, I will ensure that all those things he did to function are made available to you,  especially, in terms of your welfare and other operational needs within the limit of the resources available.”
The former GOC, Gen.Irefin commissioned a few projects before handing over including a lawn tennis court and billiards toom amongst other things at the division

