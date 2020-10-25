News

Crocodile Smile: Imo residents raise alarm over suspected extrajudicial killing

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The Imo West Senatorial candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Comrade Precious Nwadike has raised concerns over the alleged extrajudicial killings of locals in the Orlu axis of Imo State by persons suspected to be military personnel deployed to the area.

 

This followed the recent attack a police station at Nwaorieubi in Mbaitoli Council Area along Orlu Road, where policemen allegedly lost their lives and a nearby checkpoint where two soldiers were allegedly killed.

 

 

In a statement signed by Nwadike, he noted that locals who he had sought to represent at the national assembly had inundated his phone line with calls alleging a systematic attack on locals for reasons they believe largely border on reprisal.

 

The statement read: “I woke up this morning, inundated with distress calls ,narrating systematic killing of unarmed people of Orlu Local Government area by security operatives.

 

Of a particular mention is one Mr Uwadi Ebuzoeme who was shot dead while in his shop at the market, Umuna in Orlu.

 

The report has it that aside Ebuzoeme, some others have fallen victim of the shooting spree.

 

“I feel heartbroken by this development and beckon on our governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and other elected representatives to stand up in defence of our people.

 

The deafening silence of some of our elected leaders is obviously not for the interest of our people; unhealthy to our democracy and safety of lives and property. Lets this unlawful attacks on innocent locals stop. ”

 

He noted that the locals had revealed that the killing was in retaliation of the senseless killing of uniform personnel who were on duty at Nwaorieubi, Mbaitoli.

