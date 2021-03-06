Arts & Entertainments

Crocodiles escape from farms in S’Africa

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

An unknown number of crocodiles escaped from a commercial breeding farm in South Africa on Thursday 4th of March, sending the South African police on a crocodile hunt. Young Nile crocodiles measuring 1.2- 1.5 metres (four to five feet) long sneaked out of a farm in Cape Winelands, a district 150 kilometres (90 miles) east of Cape Town. Police have set up a “dedicated task team” to deal with the escape, a government conservation department, Cape Nature, said. An operation is currently underway to track down the reptiles which are suspected to have found their way to the Breede River which runs in the vicinity.

The operation is being undertaken by Cape Nature, the South African Police Service (SAPS) as well as farm owners in the area. According to CapeNature, authorities are focusing on an area about 5km upstream towards Robertson and 5kilometres downstream towards Swellendam for surveillance and capture.

“The spokesman for Western Cape’s provincial environmental affairs ministry, James-Brent Styan, told AFP the farmer on Wednesday morning, that he, “realised there was a hole in the fence and an unknown number of crocodiles had escaped.”

“Police, local nature authorities, landowners and the farmer have been searching around the Breede River, which runs close to the farm,” he said. Twenty-seven of the juvenile crocs have been recovered so far. Recapture efforts entail setting up “humane trap cages” on the river banks with bait inside to lure the animals, Razeena Omar, CEO of CapeNature, said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Thank you for being by my side all times Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde tells husband

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has a lot to be grateful for in life and one of them is her dashing husband, fondly called Captain. In a post which she shared on her official Instagram page, she appreciated the Captain for always standing by her as she tagged him her ride or die dude. The […]
Arts & Entertainments

Patoranking announces winners for his scholarship opportunity

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Following the announcement from Patoranking late last year of his partnership with the African Leadership University and the review of hundreds o f applications from exceptional young people across Africa, he has announced his 10 inaugural scholars. The Patoranking Scholars will be rewarded with 100 per cent paid tuition and a once in a lifetime […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nude photos: Ac tress Akuapem Poloo apologies amid backlash

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo, has apologised for sharing a nude photo of herself on social media to celebrate her son’s birthday. The actress has been facing backlash on social media platforms after the nude photo went viral, with many accusing her of promoting pornography. But in a follow-up post, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica