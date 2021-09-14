Business

Cross-border payments, remittance to reach $40 trn by 2026 – Report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The global remittance and cross-border payments’ transaction value is expected to grow from $37.15 trillion in 2020 to $39.9 trillion by 2026 according to a report by Research and Markets.

 

All major participants are exploring the new Payment-as-a-service (PaaS) and remittance-as-a-service (white label) business model by leveraging on their in-house payment platforms. Global PaaS is expected to reach $25.5 billion by 2026 from $7.1 billion in 2020, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.9 pet cent.

 

Cross-border payments and remittance transactions, even if essential, appear as a commodity for most customers; as a result, the fee structure has to be lowered to not appear as a pain point during the transaction, especially for the digital channel.

 

Moreover, the rapid growth of mobile penetration across the world can be attributed to the growth of digital adoption in cross-border payments and remittance services. The adoption of omnichannel, momine

 

Abujabile-first models that provide multiple touch points between customers and service providers will register high growth. Digitisation improves mechanisms to reduce costs. New, emerging trends in payment technologies, such as Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) can improve the transaction cost and transfer time, and generate real-time data focused on key aspects (e.g., customer behavior).

 

DLT can solve cross-border transaction and settlement problems by verifying the origin and authenticity of a product as it moves across the value chain. Partnerships with companies that provide Blockchain systems will be crucial to offer security services with a strong focus on transparency and data privacy.

 

Investments in next-gen architectures will increase as companies identify important secure payments such as tokenization, and cloud-native payment platforms.

 

Next-gen payment technologies, such as Big Data automation and cloud computing infrastructure, lower the costs of the money transfer processing infrastructure. Increased connectivity will enable the use of bank Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) by third-party providers.

 

The exchange of information among different industry participants will improve the outcome of APIs to address different use cases.

 

The growing use of APIs and more robust connectivity will lead to a better customer experience by enabling converging industry participants to interact and exchange information seamlessly.

 

Financial Institutes (FIs), including Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) and start-ups, are collaborating to test next-gen technologies, share expertise, and implement new business models.

 

Market participants have developed Money Transfer Platforms (MTPs) leveraging on APIs that enable them to create  of a wide range of remittance services, including real-time cross-border transfers, local Account-clearing House (ACH) transfers, funds sent to a debit card account, embeddable payouts, and account payable tool integration.

 

More FIs will invest in APIs as the cross border payment transaction value processed with APIs increases in the short term. In the next five to 10 years, companies across the retail, eCommerce, telco, and technology segments will converge to provide payment capability, thus forming considerable opportunities for FIs to further drive the adoption of digital payments.

 

The data collected during payment transactions could be monetized to create up-to-date and detailed consumer profiles.

 

Data collection monetization could also be used to decrease the overall payment processing transaction cost. With real-time data updates, service providers can run analytics and deter momine unique patterns in customers’ behaviour.

 

Moreover, the combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) has improved the quality and adoption rate of digital onboarding as FIs strive to achieve higher compliance standards and adopt efficient KYC processes.

 

This approach improves digital security and risk management processes; as a result, cross-border payments and remittance services are aligned with regional regulations and security requirements.

 

Regulatory bodies across the globe have undertaken major initiatives to improve the payment industry. In APAC, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand established the Asian Payments Network (APN) in 2006 to accelerate the adoption of real-time cross-border interchange banking transactions in the region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE gains N82bn in week opener

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market also closed green last Friday. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.45 per cent with market breathe closing negative with 17 gainers as against 29 losers.   The upswing, according to market […]
Business

Maize: Poultry sector in dilemma over N641bn demand

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite the unveiling of the first maize pyramid and flag-off of the 2021 maize wet season last week, there is clear indication that Nigerian poultry sector will still spend N641 billion ($1.36 billion) on maize importation this year to close the demand gap. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had, however, said that it would […]
Business

Part Marketers reaffirm stance against N10trn subsidy waste

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…say policy stagnated economic growth Oil marketers in Nigeria at the weekend bluntly rejected any attempt to take the country back to the fuel subsidy regime, which gulped N10 trillion of the country’s revenues in the last 10 years. Rising under the auspices of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the marketers declared that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica