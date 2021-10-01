News

Cross-carpeting unconstitutional, not in the constitution – Senator

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Senator representing Southern Cross River State in the National Assembly and Chairman of the State Caucus, Senator Gershom Bassey, has said allowing politicians to move from one party to another is not recognised by the constitution.

Bassey, who made this disclosure in Calabar during a chat with newsmen, said the relative ease with which politicians deflect from one party to another was because no action had been taken against such in the past. Bassey noted: “If you are elected on the platform of one political party, you should leave the mandate when moving to another party.

The mandate was given to the party and not to individuals and so if I want to leave my party to another; I should leave the mandate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) behind and re-contest the election to get a fresh mandate on the platform of my new political party. That is the way democracy, our electoral laws and our constitution are designed. I don’t think it is healthy at all. The people just move from one party to another even when there is no division and the problem.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Security sources: DSS not planning attacks on S’East banks

Posted on Author Reporter

…urge public to disregard false claim  by IPOB Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Top military and security sources have called on the public and the international community to disregard the false claim by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that the Department of State Services (DSS) was planning to sponsor attacks on banks in the South […]
News

Delta gets 85,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government yesterday took delivery of over 85,700 COVID-19 vaccines, saying it has also spent the N1 billion palliative funds from the Federal Government on the state’s health workers. The state government maintained that the N1 billion was used to pay the salaries and hazard allowances of health workers, who are at the […]
News

FG inaugurates committee to enhance whisteblower policy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA A committee to deepen good governance and enhance government’s whistle blowing policy has been inaugurated.   The committee was tasked to equip the general public with tools to report financial wrongdoings and provide guidelines for Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for financial transparency, was chaired by Idris Maman, according to a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica