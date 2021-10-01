Cross-carpeting unconstitutional, not in the constitution – Senator

The Senator representing Southern Cross River State in the National Assembly and Chairman of the State Caucus, Senator Gershom Bassey, has said allowing politicians to move from one party to another is not recognised by the constitution.

Bassey, who made this disclosure in Calabar during a chat with newsmen, said the relative ease with which politicians deflect from one party to another was because no action had been taken against such in the past. Bassey noted: “If you are elected on the platform of one political party, you should leave the mandate when moving to another party.

The mandate was given to the party and not to individuals and so if I want to leave my party to another; I should leave the mandate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) behind and re-contest the election to get a fresh mandate on the platform of my new political party. That is the way democracy, our electoral laws and our constitution are designed. I don’t think it is healthy at all. The people just move from one party to another even when there is no division and the problem.

