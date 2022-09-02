Cross jubilates over international passport

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Six Housemate, Okonkwo Ikechukwu, better known as Cross, has expressed his excitement at getting his international passport. In a video that surfaced on social media, the reality star can be seen jubilating while showing off the passport. Cross also disclosed that his passport was delayed for seven weeks before it was issued to him. He said he is happy that he can no longer be restricted from travelling outside Nigeria. “My passport is out, after seven weeks of denial. You cannot deny me, you can only delay me. My passport don come out. God I love you. Time to move out,” he said.

The video, however, stirred reactions on Twitter, with some users wondering if he is relocating out of the country permanently. In his reaction, Cross said: “Lol please I am not leaving Nigeria oooo. we die here. I’m happy cos I can now travel that’s why. 7 weeks without our passport is very annoying.” The reality star had earlier described Nigerians with international passports as “so so lucky” people. “If ur a Nigerian and you have another nations passport, You should be taking GOD every time. You guys are so so lucky,” he had tweeted

