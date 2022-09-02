Arts & Entertainments

Cross jubilates over international passport

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Six Housemate, Okonkwo Ikechukwu, better known as Cross, has expressed his excitement at getting his international passport. In a video that surfaced on social media, the reality star can be seen jubilating while showing off the passport. Cross also disclosed that his passport was delayed for seven weeks before it was issued to him. He said he is happy that he can no longer be restricted from travelling outside Nigeria. “My passport is out, after seven weeks of denial. You cannot deny me, you can only delay me. My passport don come out. God I love you. Time to move out,” he said.

The video, however, stirred reactions on Twitter, with some users wondering if he is relocating out of the country permanently. In his reaction, Cross said: “Lol please I am not leaving Nigeria oooo. we die here. I’m happy cos I can now travel that’s why. 7 weeks without our passport is very annoying.” The reality star had earlier described Nigerians with international passports as “so so lucky” people. “If ur a Nigerian and you have another nations passport, You should be taking GOD every time. You guys are so so lucky,” he had tweeted

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Yul Edochie’s wife thanks fan who tackled husband over decision to take new wife

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has thanked a fan who tackled him for taking a new wife. The actor had shared a post of his first wife and last son on his Instagram page, appreciating her for bagging an endorsement deal. This, however, did not go down well with fans of May who […]
Arts & Entertainments

Alley Dcoin drops new EP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With his wave-making 2019 debut mixtape, ‘Blinda vs Shakara’ still popular with fans, Alley Dcoin has finally dropped his six-track EP which he hopes would further wow his teeming fans. Speaking on how he worked assiduously for this short album, Alley Dcoin said the Favor and Grace music album has Afrobeats songs mixed with many […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kizz Daniel named as Legend Extra Stout, Star Radler ambassador

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler have announced the coming on board of prominent Afrobeats star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, as brand ambassador. The singer will join BB Naija’s Erica Nlewedim as the face of the two brands of Nigeria Breweries and play an important role in strengthening their presence across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica