Cross over singer, Wasiu Haruna- Ishola excited about Dubai music tour

Popular cross over musician, Alhaji Wasiu Haruna Ishola has departed the country for Dubai, the United Arabs Emirates to thrill numerous fans.

A statement issued by one of his Personal Assistants, Mr. Bode Haruna Ishola made available to newsmen on Friday stated that the Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State born singer is expected to away between the 5th and 15th of July.

“Alhaji Wasiu Haruna-Ishola has departed to Dubai in United Arab Emirates on a tenday musical tour to the gulf country. He left on Monday 27 of June and he is expected back in the country on the 16th of July.”

The statement reads. According to the statement, the visit is sequel to years long request by his fans who have been calling on him to thrill them to his music, which they describe as ‘exceptionally unique

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...