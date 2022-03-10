Cross River APC members not united –Etta

Ntufam Hilliard Etta is a one-time acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he speaks on the state of affairs of the party in Cross River State and the outcome of recent by-election for the Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo state constituency seats

In the last by-election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Akpabuyo state constituency. What would you say was responsible for the party’s victory?

Well, I have said it before, APC in Cross River State is not united, it is not integrated, it is not a single platform. So, you could see on the day of the election, the report I got was that there were so many APC members who sat on the fence and in extreme cases, there were members who worked against the party. But that wasn’t just the only variable that premeditated the result. I think the candidate also mattered. On the whole, it was an election that tells us that to a large extent, we have a lot of work to do.

Do you subscribe to the belief that money played a role in the election?

Well, all over the world, there is no way you can play politics without the assistance of financial resource. Now, it is how it is generated and how it is expended that is the issue. Even in the most sophisticated and matured democracies, you need a lot of money for advertisement, campaigns and other things. So, you cannot do politics without money.

There is nothing like discountenancing money politics. What I do not subscribe to and I cannot claim not to be a participant in the past, and you can call me the Saul who became Paul on this matter, is the issue of vote-buying. I think we should all condemn it. Politicians of all hue and persuasions should all condemn it because there are so many negatives that come with that act one of which is the alienation of the elected and the electorate. It creates a gulf between the elected and the electorate because the elected will think that he purchased his mandate. Secondly is that the elected may also think that the elevation of the mandate is for him to recoup that which he expended and a lot of other variables that I may not be able to explain here. And again, it undermines the choice in leadership engineering; the concept of choice in leadership engineering.

So, it is important that we begin to condemn it, not only when we are at the losing end, but even when we have not contested elections. We should sit down as politicians and political parties and begin to juxtapose these acts and development because this attitude or culture impacts negatively on national and sub-national development.

Recently, the APC in Cross River State issued a statement that it will contest the outcome of the Akpabuyo State House of Assembly election. What do you think?

It is in the purview and constitutional rights of the APC to contest the outcome of any election that it perceives as not having satisfied the guidelines of the Electoral Law. There is no conflict in that. It is the tribunal or so that will decide if APC has a case or not.

Earlier on, you said APC in the state is not united and integrated, adding that it was the reason it lost the Akpabuyo by-election. Now, you are saying the party has the right to contest the outcome of that election. How do reconcile that?

The fact that you have come to that path given the variables that I have enumerated still doesn’t vitiate your right to seek redress if you feel that you have been shortchanged in the process. My interpretation of what happened that Saturday is what I have told you. If APC has found any malpractice against the other party, then it has the right to approach the court. But that doesn’t mean that APC being the party in power in the state shouldn’t look at a situation even before we approach the court. That the party lost six out of the ten wards in Akpabuyo is a cause for concern. For me, it means that it was not competitive. But that doesn’t in itself circumscribe our right to seek redress.

Earlier, you said some APC members voted against the party in Akpabuyo, while some sat on the fence. Is it that there is a disagreement between the old APC members and those who decamped with Governor Ben Ayade?

Let me say that I am not from Akpabuyo, so I do not know the electoral preference of the people. But, truly I do not think that there was any primary election conducted by APC. At least, I never heard about it. I may be wrong but I do not know and I cannot tell for now, who the APC members wanted as a candidate. But I will like to say here that I had warned over and over and I had sent several messages to the governor that the new and the old APC members are operating independently and the silence of the old is mistaken for the acceptance of their fate.

It is not so. To, me I think that the greatest problem the old members have is that they have not yet found a leader who will speak for them, at least at the level of the state. I am aware that those who would have spoken for them have capitulated.

The reason why I have not spoken for them till now is because I am in court. But I can no more keep quiet any longer while our party is being decimated by lack of unity and integration. People can celebrate what they like but I had warned that the decampment of the governor to the APC will give us a chance to be competitive during elections but I also said that it was not a guarantee for victory. I think I have been vindicated. I have been vindicated because out of the 34 wards in Akpabuyo, Yala and Ogoja, PDP got 25 and APC got only nine. Nobody should sweep that under the carpet.

I am sure that if there was proper integration and unity in the party, the result would have been in favour of APC. I know a lot of APC members who sat on the fence and were not bothered about the elections. And I know of some who actually went to the extreme to work against the party, working very hard for the party can lose, so that it can come to its senses. I am very happy for my friend, Jude Ngaji, winner of Ogoja/Yala federal constituency bye-election because he deserves it and he even deserves more but I am sad for my party to have lost 25 out of 34 wards. It is not a good thing to talk about. If it was when we were in opposition, it would have been a fantastic result if we had nine out of 34 results but we are in government.

When you say that APC only won nine out of the 34 wards in the bi-elections conducted in both Akpabuyo and Ogoja/Yala, are you saying that PDP won in Yala/Ogoja but the outcome was twisted in favour of APC?

No! Jude Ngaji of the APC won the Ogoja/Yala election. I heard the PDP intends to go to court; they are welcome but I am just doing an analysis of the state of affairs of our party.

From information available to you, how many wards did PDP win in Ogoja/Yala and in Akpabuyo?

Well, from information available to me, I heard that PDP won the 10 wards of Ogoja and eight Yala.

