Cross River CP warns criminals to quit the state

The new Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Kayode Akande has expressed the readiness of the Command under his watch to make the state uncomfortable for criminals, even as he assured citizens and residents of the state that his tenure will witness peace and tranquility.

Akande, who gave this assurance in Calabar yesterday, when he addressed journalists, also said that he was going to make the concept of community policing a reality in the state. The CP said: “It is imperative to let the public know that I am in state strictly to ensure security of lives and properties, as such the command is going to wage relentless and serious onslaught on criminals across the state.

“We have created a robust intelligence network platform with members of the public and private individuals, as well as confidence building processes that will ensure economic and social development of the state.” Akande, who assumed office on Monday after the death of the former Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, howe and kidnappers arrested in the last two day of his assumption of office. “A total of 10 suspects were arrested just within the period under review. I want to commend the state government and others for their collaborating partnership with the Police Command towards addressing the current and emerging internal threats,” he sai

