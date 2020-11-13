Cross River distributes relief materials to fire victims

The Cross River Government on Thursday distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to affected traders of the Marian Market fire disaster of June 4. The items distributed were bags of rice, cement, zinc and mattresses, among others. Addressing the traders at the Calabar Municipal Council, Gov. Ben Ayade described the tragic incident as unfortunate, hazardous and tragic. The governor was represented by the Chairman of Calabar Municipal Council, Mr Efeffiong Eke. Ayade said that no life was lost but that properties acquired over the years by traders were destroyed. “I know how painful it is to lose your source of livelihood after years of toil and dedication.

“It is on this note that we have brought in these relief materials to ameliorate your plight and to encourage you never to give up,” he said. Ayade said that the relief materials cannot erase the shock experienced by the affected traders, but can reduce the negative impact it might have created in their lives He assured the traders that his administration would remain committed to improving the welfare of the people, especially those who contribute in no small measure to the growth and development of the state’s economy. Also speaking, the Director- General, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Princewill Ayim, commended the governor for his timely intervention. Ayim said that although the items might not be commensurate with the loss, they should be viewed from the intent rather than the quantity.

Responding on behalf of the traders, the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Cross River Chapter, Mr Ejike lgwe, thanked the governor for the prompt response. Mr Igwe said the items would go a long way in mitigating the hardship experienced by the affected traders and their families. He lauded the relationship between the state government and the traders. Igwe promised that the association would continue to support the Ayade-led government to move the state forward.

