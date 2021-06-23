Arts & Entertainments

Cross River entertainers set to go digital

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Digital music distribution platform, TuneAfrique in partnership with Cross River State Government, through the Office of The Special Assistant to Governor on Entertainment, has laid a foundation for Cross River talents to go digital with their music. This was the crux of conversations at the CALABAR MUSIC SESSION, a seminar put together by the Special Assistant to Governor on Entertainment, Effiom Trombone.

The governor of Cross River State, represented by the Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Hon Eric Anderson reiterated its commitment to boost revenue for music talents in the state, by empowering them to market their music to a wider audience via the digital channels.

The Chief Executive Officer of TuneAfrique, Dr Kunle Oladehin led a delegation of music administrators from Lagos comprising of the company’s Artistes Relations Manager, Hembadoon and the Project Development Manager of one of Nigeria’s pioneer record company, Premier Records limited Mr Michael Odiong, to deliver presentations and attend to questions regarding digital music distribution, in a bid to get hundreds of Cross River musicians to earn income from their talents. Pop musician, Mista Xto, who has spent over twenty years in the industry, was on ground to inspire and mentor by sharing his wealth of experience with guests at the occasion, in his admonition, the veteran musician and record label executive charged the artistes to evolve with time so as to stay relevant.

Theartistesinattendanceweredrawn mainlyfrom CrossRiverArtistesForum (CRAF) led by the Chairman, Mr Orok Duke (GKros), other notable faces at the music conference included On Air Personality, Duke Emmanuel, Special Adviser to Governor on Resource Management, Elder Effiong Ekpe, pop star, Challex D Boss, Lakasablanka, Irek Dee, Tushi Gucci, Phlem, Jerry Plain, Yung Shall Grow and Ijay.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

