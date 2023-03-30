Cross River: Factors that influenced outcome of polls

Although elections, both at the national and state levels have come and gone, the ripples are yet to subside. In Cross River State, several individuals and organisations worked assiduously to ensure that candidates of competence sailed through and achieved their aspirations.

One of such groups, Pan-Ejagham Renaissance Forum, clearly contributed to the outcome of the elections as it organised a town hall meeting for all the contestants for the various political offices in Cross River State prior to the elections.

Ejagham is about the largest tribe in the state as it cuts across 12 local government areas, beginning from Bakassi to Ogoja. The sheer numerical strength of the tribe makes it mandatory for other tribes to court it in order to realize their respective aspirations. At the town hall meeting held two weeks to the presidential and National Assembly elections, which the forum organised, candidates of all the competing political parties were present.

The idea was for them to enlighten the forum more on their manifestos. Their presence was an acknowledgement of the influence of the forum as well as identifying with its numerical strength. It was also in recognition of the fact that one could only ignore its invitation at his or her own peril.

The forum’s Chairman, Engr. Etim Solomon Edet, set the tone of the town hall meeting by giving a brief history of the forum and thereafter, welcomed the candidates and prominent personalities, who graced the occasion. Accordingly, Edet said the town hall meeting was the forum’s contribution to deepening democracy, good governance and purposeful leadership in the state.

“We need to engage each other to make our dream work,” he said. With that, Dr. Edor J Edor, who was the keynote speaker, took the floor to challenge both the political class and Ejagham sons and daughters who had gathered at the Ndidem’s palace events hall.

He dwelt on the fact that the Ejagham nation, being the largest tribe in the state, could use its numerical strength to help elect leaders that could change the narrative of the state. After his motivational engagement, it was time for politicians contesting for different offices to mount the rostrum and one after the other, they reeled out their manifestos.

It was interesting to listen to the can- didate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for senatorial seat, Asuquo Ekpen- yong jnr. tracing his political involvement to Ayade’s gesture of allowing him man- age the finance of the state as Commis- sioner for Finance. He promised to ensure that the southern senatorial district, for which seat he was contesting, would be given top priority. He also listed some welfares programmes, which he promised to embark on if given the opportunity.

Today, he is the Senator-elect for the south- ern senatorial district. For the governorship candidate of the APC, Prince Bassey Edet Otu (now Governor-elect), he spoke extensively on his policy programme, which he said will lift the entire state, the Ejagham people inclusive. In fact, Prince Otu’s victory at the poll was majorly driven by the Ejagham tribe. Before the just concluded general election, the people of Cross River South Senatorial District had clamoured for a return of the governorship position to the south, with the slogan “Back to South.”

They had claimed, rightly, that the south had completed its turn through Donald Duke between 1999-2007: Imoke from the Central senatorial district had taken over and gone through eight successful years (2007-2015), while Senator Ben Ayade from the north has barely two months to run out his tenure. Given the unwritten rotational code as exemplified by tenure distribution so far, the south argued that it can only be fair that they should expect support from other parts of the state, especially a tribe as large as Ejagham.

However, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ntufam Sandy Onor, thought differently. Onor is an Ejagham personage. He be- lieved that so long as the three senatorial zones have taken their turn, “any zone can start.”

Although he went into the race with this in mind as the immediate reason, the remote influence may have been the fact that his tribe, the Ejagham, being dominant, could sway the outcome in his favour. Truth is if the Ejagham nation had supported Onor, it would have been a fight between 12 local government areas against six.

Highly revered members of the Pan-Ejagham Renaissance Forum were conscious of this. They needed to either quietly campaign in support of their distinguished son, Onor or throw their support open without bias. In taking the latter option, they also had the future in mind. After just eight years, the baton is expected to return to the Central senatorial district.

By giving all contestants opportunity to openly discuss their manifestos, the forum advisedly committed itself to enhancing democratic ethos and ideals. The outcome of the governorship election was therefore, a direct result of the forum’s unbiased approach to the election where a search for competence and support for democracy were interwoven. The outcome was clearly one sided in favour of Otu of the APC.

To even think that Onor lost his own local government area and others, either dominated by or have a fraction of Ejagham, tells the story of the neutral disposition of the forum put prior to, during and after election. For instance, while Otu scored a total of 258,619 votes, Onor of the PDP trailed with 179,636 votes across the state.

In his local government area of Etung, central Cross River, Onor could only muster 5,139 votes as against Otu’’s 5,205 votes. In all, Otu defeated Onor by 78,983 votes, a clear indication that the forum did not coarse the Ejagham people to turn a blind eye to the future.

