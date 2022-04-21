News

Cross River: First woman guber aspirant emerges in PDP

As the activities for the 2023 general election gather momentum, Imah Nsa Adegoke has become the first female governorship aspirant to emerge in Cross River State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Adegoke made the formal declaration when she visited the party Secretariat along Mary Slessor Road, Calabar, the state capital.

She said she was in the race to make a difference, having watched the state decline in every aspect, and assured the people that she would bring her commitment and passion to bear in the state if given the opportunity. Adegoke, who contested for the same position in 2011 but lost, said: “Under my government’s schools programme, I will bring to bear my knowledge and experience by pursuing partnerships with international educational institutions and manufacturers of educational equipment. In combination with local education content providers, we will indigenise our educational content.”

 

Our Reporters

