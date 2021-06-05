News

Cross River Health Commissioner canvases holistic approach to end mother to child transmission of HIV

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Cross River Health Commissioner canvases holistic approach to end mother to child transmission of HIV

Key stakeholders in the health sector met in Abuja to deliberate on viable ways to reduce the transmission of HIV AIDS from mother to child. In Nigeria there is urgent need to achieve HIV epidemic control. One of every 7 children infected in the world is in Nigeria and 2/3 will not receive treatment. 90% of HIV new cases are due to mother to child transmission of HIV. This is so because of the low delivery by skilled birth attendants which is about 43%. In about 8 million pregnancies in a year, 6 million do not use Antenatal Care Services or deliver with skilled birth attendants this has made the number of babies born with HIV to be on the increase.

Speaking at the event, the Honorable Minister of Health Dr Osagie has called on Health workers to improve in identification of HIV positive mothers and infants at facility and community levels, he has appealed to mothers to use health facilities during ANC and Delivery while improving on data management to help the country drive policy and make timely decisions. The minister of state for Health Sen Mamora has called for improvement of Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV services across the country to help tackle this menace. The DG NACA said Nigeria is the biggest contributor to pediatric HIV and death, he said there is need to bring transmission to zero and all stakeholders must work towards same.

The National Chairman of Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum Dr Betta Edu who represented all the commissioners at the meeting said there is need for a wholistic approach of health system strengthening, domestic resources mobilization to improve PMCTC programs at state level, while shifting the national strategy from facility based finding and care to community based. Let health workers go to communities to search for pregnant women and work with the community leaders to ensure the attend ante natal care and deliver in health facilities. Provide HIV testing in communities and the right information to guide them. Ensure life long access of the HIV positive mothers to HIV treatment even during pregnancy. The Federal Ministry of Health and NACA should send technical supports to state ministry of Health and SACA. Timely release of the Basic Health Care Provosion fund will strengthen health care deliver at Primary Health level while supporting decentralization of PMTCT services. We must integrate PMTCT services into other reproductive and safe Motherhood services everywhere in Nigeria.

Others who spoke were Development partners who have committed to work with Federal Government and states to achieve HIV epidemic control and bring the mother to child transmission rate down to zero.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine supply shortfall

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agenc y report s

The European Commission (EU) yesterday said it had launched legal action against Astra- Zeneca (AZN.L) for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID- 19 vaccines and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said in response that the legal action by the EU was without merit and pledged […]
News Top Stories

Ex-SARS operative bags death sentence for murder

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

…as court convicts four other operatives Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of an Edo State High Court in Benin City has sentenced a dismissed policeman, Joseph Omotosho, to death by hanging or chemical infusion for having a hand in the killing of a car dealer, Benson Obodeh. Omotosho was convicted for the crime alongside four dismissed ex-operatives […]
News

Don’t pitch tent against Israel, CAN warns Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has advised and warned President Muhammadu Buhari, not to join forces with other Islamic countries in fighting against Israel, due to its position as a secular state. The religious body expressed worry over the view of NigeriaasanIslamicState, especially since the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board. Recall […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica