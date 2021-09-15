News

‘Cross River home to 200,000 refugees, IDPs’

No fewer than 200,000 refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are being housed in Cross River State by the state government, the state Director- General of Migration and Control Agency, Prince Mike Abuo, has said. Out of this figure, Cameroun accounts for 50,000 refugees, while Bakassi refugees are estimated at 100,000, with the rest of the internally displaced persons are products of communal clashes within the state. Abuo, who spoke on the sidelines of a workshop organised by Children of Rural Africa-Nigeria (COR Africa) and which was held yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, however, noted that as a border state with Cameroun, there had been influx of refugees from the country as a result of the civil war going on there.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government and the International Commission for Migrants, Refugees and Internally Displaced Personstoconductacomprehensive survey of the state so as to ascertain the number of migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons that are in the state. Abuo said: “We have an influx of thousands of refugees because of the civil war in Cameroon; and this figure is overwhelming. This is not something that the state governments alone could handle.”

