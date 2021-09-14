Cross River issues new guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Following the spread of the COVID-19 Virus and the sequencing of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the state which has affected a good number of persons lately, the Commissioner for Health and Chairman COVID19 Taskforce in Cross River state Dr Betta Edu has released a new health guideline on COVID19 testing which is intended to provide protection for the Health workers (front line) and the patient as well as aid early detection of suspected cases, thus reducing spread and saving lives in the communities.

This step which is expected to ramp up the state testing for COVID-19 and support the surveillance section of the epidemiology Unit of the public health response from the ministry of Health to reach more persons, confirm more cases and build skills of front line health workers to overcome the pandemic is rated by many Public Health specialist as being timely!

The state has purchased several Rapid Diagnostic Test kits for COVId-19 in addition to previous donations from NCDC which is to be distributed to all major Health facilities in the state both at secondary and primary Level. The state Epidemiologist’s and the Rapid response team has also begun the training of more frontline Health workers on testing for COVID-19 since they are expected to test all those who come into their health facilities before treatment.

The Honorable commissioner for Health is using the medium to advocate to Cross Riverians to take the vaccines and stay protected as all those who have died of COVID-19 or have come down with very severe forms of the disease are people who have never taken the vaccines. Don’t gamble with your life; get vaccinated immediately! Vaccines are limited

