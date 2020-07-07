News

Cross River joins the list as NCDC confirms 575 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

After more than four months of recording no infection according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Cross River has now joined the list of states affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Out of the the 575 samples that were confirmed positive on Monday by the NCDC, five were from Cross River.
The confirmation for Cross River comes three days after Ikpeme Ikpeme, Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), disclosed that five patients — including two health workers — tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital.
With the latest development, all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) now have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The number of recoveries also recorded another drop with 161 persons discharged on Monday, while nine patients were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications.
Out of Nigeria’s confirmed total of 29,286 cases, 11,828 people have recovered, while 654 deaths have been recorded.
Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has called on traditional rulers and religious leaders to use their positions for public enlightenment.
Speaking at the PTF briefing on Monday in Abuja, Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator, appealed to leaders at various levels to ensure that the guidelines issued by the PTF are adhered to within their respective domains.
“We’re appealing to all traditional rulers, community and religious leaders who remain integral points of influence in their rural communities as well as the urban communities to join the fight by driving the sensitisation programmes right down to the grassroots as relates to COVID-19 prevention,” he said.
BREAKDOWN
*575 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-123
FCT-100
Delta-58
Edo-52
Ogun-42
Katsina-24
Bayelsa-23
Rivers-22
Borno-19
Plateau-18
Ondo-18
Oyo-17
Kwara-15
Osun-13
Enugu-9
Nasarawa-7
Abia-6
Cross River-5
Kaduna-3
Ekiti-1
*29,286 confirmed
11,828 discharged
654 deaths

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kebbi inaugurates 16-man Community Policing Advisory Committee

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has inaugurated a 16-member State Community Policing Advisory Committee, to further bolster the security of lives and property.   The committee, which was inaugurated at the Government House, was headed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, while the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammdu Ilyasu Bashar, was […]
News Top Stories

Ekeremor monarch, groups back Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The traditional ruler of Ekeremor town, HRH Agbodo Gbaseimor, his traditional council, the elders, youth and women groups have backed former Governor Seriake Dickson for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District election.   The traditional ruler whose community has the highest voting strength in the Ekeremor Local Government Area praised Dickson for his bold decision to […]
News

Varsity of Michigan to withdraw from hosting 2020 presidential debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The University of Michigan will withdraw from hosting one of the 2020 presidential debates this fall, a report said Monday. The university was scheduled to host the second of three debates between President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15, reports The New York Post. “U-M is making the move because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: