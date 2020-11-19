Cross River ministry of health receives 100 ICU beds from presidency

Creating a sustainable Health system in Cross River State has remained Top priority for Sen. Ben Ayade’s Government. This is clearly reflected in this administration’s investment in the Cross River State Pharmaceutical Company, Reference Hospitals, recent upgrades of General Hospital and primary Health centers across the state.

Despite the set back occasioned by the hijacked EndSARS protest, the Health sector has continued to receive support from FG and Development partners as part of a build back process. One of such timely support was the donation of 100 Hospital beds, 100 bedside lockers. 100 mattress and 100 pillows to support Cross River State Health facilitates. Especially those affected during the recent unrest. This support came from the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) through the Ministry of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),



The Commissioner for Ministry of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), C.R.S. Hon Oliver Orok while presenting the items stated that Health and well being is on the front burner of SDGs as SDG Goal 3. He assured the Health commissioner of the support from his ministry to build a more Resilient health sector in the state. He further noted that Governor Ben Ayade has asked the SDG ministry to extend their projects and support the building/ renovation and equipping of some Primary health facilities and even sections of some General Hospital as a way of ensuring Cross Riverians even at grass root get the required services.

The Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu, who was obviously excited by the timely support thanked the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals for the donation through MSDG in calabar. She commended the effort of the state Governor Sen. Ben Ayade, His wife and the Commissioner for SDGs. “ I think when partners and FG sees the commitment of Government to Health Care, the get convinced to support you more. This donations will boost our preparedness for the official implementation of the State Health Insurance Scheme. We are working on upgrading all our Health facilities in the state to offer quality Health Care. This is that perfect Icing on the Cake.”

The beds have been distributed to various Health facilities in the state based on their needs!

Like this: Like Loading...