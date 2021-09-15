Cross River: ‘No clear picture of Ayade’s successor yet

Indications have emerged the current calm being enjoyed in Cross River State could be lack of mention, either openly or discreetly of the successor to Governor Ben Ayade in 2023. But, while there is the general belief that the governor is desirous of handing over to someone close to him, the governor it was learnt, is focusing more of his attention towards ensuring that his camp in the All Progressives Congress (APC) leads the party at the state level. Similarly, having failed to ensure that Stephen Odey was elected Senator to represent the Cross River North Senatorial District following his removal by the Appeal Court and replace him (Odey) with Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, the governor might be involved in producing a federal legislator who will represent the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency in the House of Representatives.
