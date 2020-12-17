Cross River North Bye-election: Rt Hon. Jarigbe Agom Falsehood Merchandise Continues.

The general public is hereby advised to ignore the fake stories making the rounds in the cyber space, particularly in the social media, that a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has issued a judgement invalidating the PDP candidature of Barr. Stephen Odey Ph.D thereby mandating INEC to withdraw from Dr Odey and reissue a Certificate of Return to Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe.

For the avoidance of doubt, as at today Thursday 17th December,2020 no Court of Appeal in Nigeria has issued any judgement as fasely being peddled by Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe and his cohorts.

We learnt reliably that all purported parties to the suit are not aware of any of such judgment,including Dr Stephen Odey and INEC. It should be noted that INEC is an federal government institution that must obey court order(s) and has not acknowledged any of such court order to the effect of the fake stories making the rounds as sponsored by Jarigbe Agom and his team.

Recall that Jarigbe has been running from one court to another with the name of one of his boys, John Alaga to deceive the court that the said John Alaga should not be sworn in as Senator of the PDP while at the same time using the same John Alaga as claimant and he Jarigbe and INEC as defendants without PDP nor Senator Odey as parties. Recall also that he rushed to court to withdraw the injunction after the court threatened to arrest him for perjury, a request which the court later grant.

Hon. Jarigbe had never won any case in Federal High Court as claimed in the misleading information peddled by his page boys. He only brought judgement from the Apo and Bwari FCT High Courts which do not have territorial jurisdiction to entertain that case. Meanwhile, FCT High Court, Bwari had on the 11th of December reversed her order. The only high court that has jurisdiction to handled this case is FHC Calabar which Dr Stephen Odey won already.

Again, Appeal Court Abuja has no territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter because the said case happened in Cross River State. Hon. Jarigbe can only institute appeal in Calabar and not Abuja.

We challenge them to name the judges that gave the judgment and to produce the court document on the ruling for this is indeed a post inauguration entertainment.

