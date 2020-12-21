Cross River North: INEC issues certificate of return to Jarigbe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a certificate of return to Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the winner of the December 5, 2020 Cross River North senatorial bye-election.

By this action, the certificate of return given to Dr. Stephen Odey by the commission has become invalid, even though he had been sworn in by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Agom was last week recognised by the Court of Appeal as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Cross River North senatorial election.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who presented the certificate to Jarigbe at a brief ceremony, said it was in compliance with the order of the Court of Appeal.

Jarigbe, a member of House of Representatives, will be sworn in when the senate resumes on January 26, 2021, after its yuletide break.

