Cross River schools resume, observe COVID-19 protocols

A number of secondary schools in Cross River State on Tuesday resumed schools for exit students in line with the directive of the Federal Government schools should be opened to enable final year students to begin preparation for their examination. Our correspondent observed that anxious students who have been waiting to sit for the West African Secondary School Examinations, WASSE, and the Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, reported to school in their uniforms, while a few others were in mufti.

Our correspondent, who visited some schools in Calabar municipality, observed that most school principals ensured that students wore nose masks as well as kept the social distancing, while buckets with running water were kept at the entrance of the schools for the students to wash hands. Besides, school officials were on hand with thermometer units to take the temperature of every child coming to the school. For instance, at the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, the management had produced publicity materials such as banners and posters carrying the messages of COVID-19 and stating categorically, “No Mask, No Entry” The school officials were also at the gate to take temperature of anyone coming into the premises. A source said: “The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education had fumigated the school premises ahead of the reopening and the protocol of social distance and provision of running water has been ensured.”

At Hope Waddell Institute which is owned by the Presbyterian Church, the Principal, Okon Onoyom Ita, said the school authority took every necessary step in line with the prevention guidelines and students have resumed. He, however, noted that for the boarding students, they have scheduled a parent/teachers meeting later in the week so decisions will be jointly taken with the parents on how the school would manage the students who want to remain in boarding house.

Like this: Like Loading...