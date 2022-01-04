News

Cross River targets universal health coverage in 2022 budget

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Cross River Health sector has done well in delivering improved health care services to citizens and residents owing to the commitment of Governor Sen Ben Ayade and his wife Dr. Linda Ayade (who is a health professional), the Leader of the Health team Dr. Betta Edu and strong team members DGs, etc, the deliberate support of the Cross River State House of Assembly especially the finance and appropriations committee, Development partners and the health workers themselves.

In the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic, Cross River state is still able to record landmark successes in the health sector some of which includes a reduction in HIV prevalence, rank top in Nigeria for TB management and response, improved vaccination program, reduction in maternal mortality and under-five mortality, started the state Health insurance Scheme implementation (AKA AyadeCare), achieved the first college of nursing and midwifery Science in south-south Nigeria, increase salaries of Doctors to 100% CONMESS, doctors in the state earn at par with their colleagues at the federal level, implementation of Basic Health care provision Fund to cover vulnerable in the state, renovations and equipping of several General Hospitals as well as Primary health centers, nationally acknowledged management of COVID19 pandemic with good vaccine uptake and extension of health services to the over 45000 refugees from Cameroon in cross River. To mention but a few!

The 2022 budget of conjugated Agglutination signed into Law by Governor Sen Ben Ayade is expected to reflect the few gaps in the Health sector which when addressed this year will help us achieve universal Health Coverage faster. Focusing on Health-related infrastructure; the state will commission the Cross River Pharmaceutical Company and operationalize it within 6 months, the state also hopes to commission the referral Hospitals in the senatorial Districts which are at advanced stages where Ayade care services will also be rendered free of charge. Other capital investments will include expansion of Reference Laboratories, the renovation and equipping of the remaining General Hospitals and PHC facility as well as improvements on the Cold chain equipment to support the immunization program and COVID19 vaccination.

Priority will also be placed on COVID19 response, HIV response, maternal and child health, Nutrition, Family planning, mental Health, Neglected Tropical Disease, Fistula repairs, improvement of Public Health response especially around prevention of Cholera outbreak and other diseases. The budget has also provided for the new salary scale for Doctors in state employment and supports to Health institutions to produce more middle manpower health workers.

Special emphasis will be placed on both the demand and supply end of the State health insurance scheme to register at least 1 million Cross Riverians before the year runs out. This will reduce out-of-pocket expenditure which is about 70-80% and prevent catastrophic health expenses that could improvise Cross Riverians.

The Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu called for an improvement in the health allocation to meet the Abuja declaration which states that 15% of the total state budget should be allocated to Health which has a direct effect on productivity and GDP of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen abduct girl, 18, shoot woman in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Suspected gunmen yesterday kidnapped an 18-year-old girl, Najatu Faruk, and shot a woman in the leg about 11pm, behind the NEPA GRA, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. A family source, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the gunmen arrived the house of Mamman Sanusi, who is a staff of the Nigeria Security and […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 156 new cases, one death

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death and 156 new infections in 11 states. The death toll from the disease in Nigeria has reduced recently with only two fatalities recorded in about two weeks. With one new death on Tuesday, the fatality toll rose to 2,063 in total. This is according to an update […]
News

ECOWAS freezes financial assets of Guinea junta

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Nigeria insists on short transition Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has resolved to freeze the financial assets of the members of the military junta in Guinea. This was disclosed Friday in a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity in the Office […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica