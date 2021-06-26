Cross River to distribute 10m Cocoa seedlings to farmers

The Cross River State government has said over 10 million improved seedlings of cocoa had been raised and ready to be distributed to farmers across the three senatorial districts of the state. Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr. Oscar Ofuka, who made this during a symbolic planting of cocoa trees at the Cross River State Lodge yesterday in Abuja, also maintained that the ongoing massive rehabilitation of the government own cocoa estate would further improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state.

Ofuka, who attributed the current insecurity in the country to unemployment, noted that increased investments and increased focus on agriculture would take millions of Nigerians out of poverty and also address food insecurity in the country On her part, the Special Adviser to the governor on Intergovernmental Affairs, Agatha Adamede, expressed optimism that Cross River would soon take the lead in cocoa production in the world. “One of his core functions of Governor Ben Ayade’s administration is to move Cross River State from a civil service State to the state it has always been known to be; an agro industrialised state where we are entrepreneurs doing businesses, providing food and job opportunities for the teeming youths of Cross River State and beyond.

“This is key for us because in 18 months as he has said the tree will begin to produce fruits so we will not just be telling stories we will have it right here to show. We produce chocolates and we can show you the tree where we got the cocoa that was used from for you to know that we are promoting the state here at the liaison office.”

Like this: Like Loading...