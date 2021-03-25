News

Cross River: Wike can’t impose governorship candidate on us – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A political group in Cross River State, the Southern Senatorial Group, yesterday cautioned Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike and those working with him to stop any move to impose a governorship candidate on the people of the state for the 2023 general election.

The group spoke while reacting to a recent statement by Governor Wike castigating Governor Ben Ayade over his handling of the affairs of the state. In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Chief Okon Edet (JP), the group said the insults from Governor Wike to the CrossRiverStategovernorwas a décor by him to veil his meddlesomeness in the affairs of the state, which they said was notwelcomedastheywoulddo anything to resist his move to destabilise the state. The group advised him to take lessons from the prudent and effective management that Governor Ayade had employed over the years in managing the limited resources of the state instead of castigating him for not being profligate and reckless with the resources of the state as he (Wike) was doing. According to the group, ‘‘Wike’s outburst is a form of disguise in his sinister move to impose a governorship candidate on the people in the 2023 general election, warning that he should stay clear of the internal affairs of the state.

Wike absolutely has no right to impose a governor on Cross River in 2023,’’ they said. The group made it clear that the governorship slot in 2023 was reserved for the Southern Senatorial District based on the rotational principle adopted by the people. However, they accused Wike of working with some politicians in the state to foist Senator Sandy Onor on them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: CLO asks IGP to investigate case of drowned policemen

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) is calling on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu to investigate the circumstances that led to the drowning of six policemen, while on duty during last Saturday’s senatorial by-elections in Bayelsa State. The Chairman of the state chapter of the organisation, Nengi James […]
News

Protests: IGP orders deployment of lawful force against riotous elements

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

In apparent move to forestall a repeat of the recent looting and destruction of both public and private property across many cities in the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of lawful force to stop the activities of “violent and riotous elements”.   This is the second […]
News

Pope appeals for Rome homeless as number of dead from cold rises

Posted on Author Reporter

*46-year-old Nigerian died on Wednesday Pope Francis on Sunday urged Romans to help the homeless in the Italian capital, after a spike in the number dying from the cold. Speaking at his noon blessing, Francis told the story of Edwin, a 46-year-old Nigerian who died of exposure near St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, reports Reuters. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica