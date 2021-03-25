Cross River: Wike can’t impose governorship candidate on us – Group

A political group in Cross River State, the Southern Senatorial Group, yesterday cautioned Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike and those working with him to stop any move to impose a governorship candidate on the people of the state for the 2023 general election.

The group spoke while reacting to a recent statement by Governor Wike castigating Governor Ben Ayade over his handling of the affairs of the state. In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Chief Okon Edet (JP), the group said the insults from Governor Wike to the CrossRiverStategovernorwas a décor by him to veil his meddlesomeness in the affairs of the state, which they said was notwelcomedastheywoulddo anything to resist his move to destabilise the state. The group advised him to take lessons from the prudent and effective management that Governor Ayade had employed over the years in managing the limited resources of the state instead of castigating him for not being profligate and reckless with the resources of the state as he (Wike) was doing. According to the group, ‘‘Wike’s outburst is a form of disguise in his sinister move to impose a governorship candidate on the people in the 2023 general election, warning that he should stay clear of the internal affairs of the state.

Wike absolutely has no right to impose a governor on Cross River in 2023,’’ they said. The group made it clear that the governorship slot in 2023 was reserved for the Southern Senatorial District based on the rotational principle adopted by the people. However, they accused Wike of working with some politicians in the state to foist Senator Sandy Onor on them.

Like this: Like Loading...