CrossBoundary Energy, Nigerian Breweries signs $10 million solar deal

CrossBoundary Energy and Nigerian Breweries Plc have signed a solar power deal to develop the largest renewable energy project in Nigeria’s commercial and industrial sectors. CrossBoundary Energy, in the deal reportedly worth $10m, will build two solar and battery storage hybrid projects for Nigerian Breweries’ plants in Ibadan, Oyo State and Ama, Enugu State. According to the agreement, CrossBoundary Energy will expand the current renewable energy system at NB’s Ibadan Brewery from a 663-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant to a hybrid solar-plus-storage facility comprising a 3-megawatt peak (MWp) solar PV system and a 2 MW/2 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The solar plants combined will supply approximately 10-gigawatt hours (GWh) annually to the Ibadan and Ama breweries at a significant discount to their current cost of power, while the project will reduce the site’s CO2 emissions by 100,000 tonnes over the lifespan of the plants. Nigerian Breweries’ Ama brewery will receive a 4 MWp solar PV plant and a 2 MW/2 MWh BESS. According to the agreement, CrossBoundary En-ergy will fully finance the development and construction of the Ibadan and Ama renewable energy facilities and will operate both facilities as part of a 15-year solar services agreement with NB Plc. NB Plc will only pay

 

