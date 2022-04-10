Crossdressing prohibition: I’m a work of art, not a Crossdresser –Denrele Edun

Following recent reports in the media that House of Representatives have received a bill to ban crossdressing in Nigeria, Eccentric fashionista and Television Host, Denrele Edun have responded saying that he is not a crossdresser, rather he is a work of art.

The ever energetic red carpet host, who often refers to himself as one that is born without a stop button explained that he is adventurous with his personal style and that has nothing to do with being a crossdresser.

Edun made the statement to our reporter after he saw his name among the few that could face jail time if the bill becomes a law. “I’m not a Cross Dresser, period. I am a Media Practitioner, a Lifestyle, a Cultural Reset; A work of ART in all ramifications from depth and perspective. Not a Cross Dresser,” he said.

