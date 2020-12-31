News

Crossover: FCTA urges churches not to violate COVID-19 guidelines

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said while it won’t stop churches from organising crossover night worships, it would hold church leaders responsible for any violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Chairman, FCT COVID- 19 Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, said while some states were already moving to stop crossover night worship by churches, the FCT would be relying on church leaders to enforce the guidelines.

Attah noted that the Administration had sent a strong warning to religious bodies, particularly churches, to strictly abide by health protocols or have their worship cenperstres shut down. He said: “We have taken orders from the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, to enforce compliance and we are working closely with the FCT chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Rev. Samson Jonah and the CAN North Central Chairmen, Rev. Israel Akanji. “In all that we do, we are also working with the Leagues of Imams and Ulamas and we have told all religious bodies, which I believe they have also communicated that all centres of worship that will be engaging in crossover night services must be COVID-19 protocol compliant.

“They should put on their facemasks, have hand-wash points and keep physical distancing. The halls should not be extremely crowded. “That means, worship-pers are strongly advised to join the main programmes via online platforms and follow through. It is still the same God and creator that we are thanking that we have been able to crossover to next year. “That was what we are advising everyone to be COVID-19 compliant.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth pays tribute on 75th anniversary of Japan’s WW2 defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to the sacrifice of soldiers on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which marks victory over Japan and the end of World War Two, as she recalled the anguish of the war and joy of its conclusion. Japan signalled its intention to surrender on August 15, 1945, after atom […]
News

Ekiti PDP berates Fayemi, demands explanation over alleged N20bn loan

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has berated Governor Kayode Fayemi over the recent commissioning of the ultra modern market in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, as part of activities marking Fayemi’s second year anniversary in office. The PDP in a statement issued yesterday and signed by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Rapheal Adeyanju, […]
News

NJC begins action on petition of judicial partiality against Justice Osiagor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has said that action is being taken concerning the petition brought by Civil Society Coalition for Judicial Reforms against Hon. Justice Emeka Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division, Abia State. The group had dragged Justice Osiagor before the NJC over allegations of bias in the case with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica