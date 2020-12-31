Crossover: FCTA urges churches not to violate COVID-19 guidelines

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said while it won’t stop churches from organising crossover night worships, it would hold church leaders responsible for any violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Chairman, FCT COVID- 19 Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, said while some states were already moving to stop crossover night worship by churches, the FCT would be relying on church leaders to enforce the guidelines.

Attah noted that the Administration had sent a strong warning to religious bodies, particularly churches, to strictly abide by health protocols or have their worship cenperstres shut down. He said: “We have taken orders from the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, to enforce compliance and we are working closely with the FCT chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Rev. Samson Jonah and the CAN North Central Chairmen, Rev. Israel Akanji. “In all that we do, we are also working with the Leagues of Imams and Ulamas and we have told all religious bodies, which I believe they have also communicated that all centres of worship that will be engaging in crossover night services must be COVID-19 protocol compliant.

“They should put on their facemasks, have hand-wash points and keep physical distancing. The halls should not be extremely crowded. “That means, worship-pers are strongly advised to join the main programmes via online platforms and follow through. It is still the same God and creator that we are thanking that we have been able to crossover to next year. “That was what we are advising everyone to be COVID-19 compliant.”

