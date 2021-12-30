Crossover night: FCTA reaffirms position on 50% hall capacity

…insist nightclubs, others remain shut

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday warned that its directive that all religious and social gatherings be limited to 50% of the hall capacity remains very sacrosanct and enforceable.

This was even as it urged worship centres planning an elaborate New Year’s Eve religious ritual, popularly called ” crossover night ” to adhere strictly to the recommended preventive measures and health guidelines.

In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said the surge in new cases of COVID-19 was alarming.

He also said the ban on nightclubs and other social gatherings where physical distancing and non-pharmaceutical protocols can’t be achieved remains in force.

He disclosed that on December 26 the city recorded 806 new cases, with 57 the next day. Attah noted that the report on Tuesday that 80 new cases were recorded in the nation’s capital was not a cheering news.

