Crossover Night: National Inter-Faith Organisation declares 21 days intercessory prayers for Nigeria

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace (NIFROP) has declared 21-day intercessory prayers for Nigeria to usher in the new year.

The inter-faith group, in a statement signed by its grand patron, Archbishop Julius Ediwe, on Thursday, said the spiritual exercise is themed, ” 2021: Our Year of Overcoming Agents of Destabilization, Coup Plotters and Blood Sucking Demons working against President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nation and Humanity.”



According to the respected clergyman, the programme which runs from 4th to 25th January 2021 would have in attendance both Muslim and Christian faithful from across the country in prayers for the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite the myriads of challenges experienced in 2020, Bishop Ediwe noted that Nigeria witnessed God’s faithfulness, hence the need to seek his face in the upcoming year.

At the end of the prayers, he, however, assured that the forces of darkness that have conspired against the country and President Buhari shall be exposed.

Bishop Ediwe also prophesied that 2021 will be a year of peace and prosperity for Nigeria.

While promising to hold periodic prayers and fasting programmes for Nigeria, he called on other well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliation, to join the group.

Read the full statement below:

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace is issuing this press statement in its age-long tradition of ushering Nigeria into the New Year with intercessory prayers to God for divine intervention in the affairs of the country.

In the year 2020, Nigeria witnessed Gods faithfulness to the people despite the myriads of challenges that confronted from the unlikely of places. As an organization, we held several prayers and fasting programmes that witnessed large turnouts of our members from the Muslim and Christian communities in the 36 states of the country.

In furtherance of the mandate of the National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace we are declaring 21 days of Prophetic Declarations and Intercessory Prayers with the theme: ” 2021: Our Year of Overcoming Agents of Destabilization, Coup Plotters and Blood Sucking Demons working against President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nation and Humanity.”

This programme is scheduled to hold from 4th January to 25th January 2021. It would have in attendance our Muslim and Christian Faithful from across the country under the same umbrella in prayers for Nigeria and our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari.

We shall be congregating under the Unity Church and Unity Masjid with Christian and Islamic Clerics in a rare display of unity of purpose in prayers for Nigeria.

The National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace as an organization that consists of Muslim and Christian brethren is encouraging Nigerians to come out in their numbers to join this noble programme intended to put our dear country in good stead to weather through the year 2021 in divine grace and abundance.

We are declaring that at the end of the 21 days of Prophetic Declarations and Intercessory Prayers, the year 2021 shall be unto Nigeria the year of peace and prosperity and also the year where all those that have conspired against the country and President Muhammadu Buhari shall be visited by the wrath of God.

As an organization in the business of interceding for Nigeria in prayers and fasting, which has characterized our numerous programmes in the country believes in the leadership strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and enjoins other well-meaning Nigerians to use this opportunity of the 21 days prayers and fasting to intercede for our dear country against the forces of darkness that have conspired to truncate the peace and prosperity of the country.

The National Interfaith and Religious Organization for Peace with members drawn from the 36 states of the federation including the FCT is the only organization in Nigeria that has brought Muslims, and Christian Faithful’s under one roof in prayers for Nigeria.

Our strength in diversity and unity has indeed been tremendous in all our programmes over the years. And this much we are grateful to all our members that have displayed an unquantifiable belief in Nigeria and our love for Nigeria knows no bounds.

In the year 2021, Nigeria shall be free from the clutches of evil forces in all sectors of the economy. Our prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari in the year 2021 shall not seize.

In the year 2021, we shall hold periodic prayers and fasting programmes for Nigeria in our quest for Gods guidance.

We declare that just as the mount surrounds Jerusalem, so shall the divine mercies of God surround Nigerians and Nigeria in the year 2021 and forevermore.

Like this: Like Loading...